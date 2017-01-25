Countdown to Caterex catering exhibition in Skegness

Caterex – the East Coast’s largest catering exhibition – is soon to open its doors as traders prepare for the 2017 summer season.

The trade show has been running for more than 30 years and is a one-stop shop for anyone in the hospitality industry, displaying the very best in catering from small local businesses to national giants.

choice

Buyers will be spoilt for choice at Caterex, with frozen and fresh food suppliers, distributors and manufacturers of quality catering equipment, brewery and beverage suppliers, cleaning and hygiene experts and many other related trades, displaying a vast selection of quality products and innovative ideas.

This year the exhibition – held at the Richmond Holiday Centre in Skegness from February 8 to 9 – welcomes many new exhibitors and also features cooking demonstrations by catering students from Boston College.

Organisers the Skegness, East Coast and Wolds Hospitality Association (SECHWA) are delighted with the response.

We are especially pleased, this year, to welcome students from Boston College who will be doing demonstrations throughout the day and showcasing their talent Bill Hutchinson, SECWHA chairman

June Howard, business development manager at SECHWA, said: “We have built on the success of last year and tried to make 2017 even better.

“There are many exhibitors who have not attended before or have not attended for some time.

“We have also listened to feedback from both exhibitors and visitors and as a result, have made a few changes this year.”

Bill Hutchinson, chairman, said: “We are especially pleased, this year, to welcome students from Boston College who will be doing demonstrations throughout the day and showcasing their talent.”

This is a ‘trade only’ show and visitors can requests tickets in advance by contacting 01754 767300 or junehoward@btconnect.com .

It is not essential to book in advance but visitors without tickets just need to bring proof of their business to gain entry.