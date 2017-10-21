Council to employ grass cutters for Skegness

Three new posts are being considered for Skegness to address the growing problem of amenity grass cutting.

Skegness Town Council wants to employ a senior grounds maintenance assistant, a grounds maintenance assistant and an apprentice.

Town clerk Steve Larner told the full council meeting start-up costs are estimated to be up to £38,000 and running costs excluding staff about £4,300.

This includes a used flatbed van and various mowers, strimmers, blowers and other equipment necessary.

Mr Larner said initial proposals discussed by the Direction and Strategy Committee had been for four positions. He said: “The revised proposals reduce costs to £41,000 in year one and £52,200 in year two.”

Further proposals to keep an eye on Skegness’ ‘problem sites’ include the re-introduction of the Street Scene Working Group.

Mr Larner said there was a group in existence prior to 2010.

He said: “East Lindsey District Council have indicated they would welcome such a move.

“Meetings will be attended by ELDC officers and may include visits to problem sites.”