Council plan to address affordable housing concern in Skegness

Concern about the availability of affordable housing in Skegness is to be addressed in a Neighbourhood Development Plan being produced by Skegness Town Council.

The council’s Neighbourhood Development Plan (NDP) will provide the evidence to support “a more robust discussion and help shape future Local Plans” – according to a report delivered to residents by former Mayor Coun Dick Edginton at the annual town meeting.

Work on the NDP has been ongoing since last summer, when the council first expressed a wish for the community to develop it. It is expected it will take two years to complete

Since then an application to become a Designated Neighbourhood Area has been successful.

The steering group has met frequently to prepare a plan to involve the whole community and consultants have been appointed to assist the council to take this forward.

In addition, the council has used outputs from the Community Led Plan (CLP) to shape its five-year business plan.

Planning matters will be considered as part of the NDP.

In the past year, 139 planning applications were considered by the town council, who report back to East Lindsey District Council for a final decision.