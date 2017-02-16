Council ‘hopeful’ about £3.5m community hub for Skegness

A decision on funding for a new £3.5m community hub to replace the Tower Pavilion in Skegness is expected next month.

Follow-up talks have been taking place since Skegness Town Council applied to the Coastal Communities Fund for the funding and made it into Round 2 of the bidding process in November last year.

The proposed hub would replace the dilapidated pavilion in Tower Gardens and include a tearoom, seaside heritage centre and shop, community enterprise units, offices, tourist help centre, day nursery, new headquarters for the town council, stores and multi-use atrium.

Town clerk Steve Larner told a meeting of councillors that follow-up talks regarding funding by Coastal Community Fund (CCF) showed they were “still in the game”.

He said: “It is all looking very hopeful and we should hear if we have been successful next month.”

