Council gives boost to Skegness community groups

Three community groups have received a boost from Skegness Town Council.

Representatives were at the meeting of Skegness Town Council to be presented with a cheque by the Mayor, Coun Dick Edginton.

Gary Starr receives ?600 on behalf of Skegness Carnival Committee. ANL-160411-104415001

Skegness Community Live Music received £750 to buy percussion instruments for the orchestra and a junior group to start in January next year. Skegness Carnival Committee was presented with £600 to provide costumes for the Christmas parade on December 10.

Skegness Live and Learn received £900 for market stalls for events they run during the summer to help local charities