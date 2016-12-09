Consultations to be held over closure of Wainfleet surgery

Wainfleet surgery will not re-open - leaving its 2,200 patients without a local doctor.

A consultation is taking place on Wednesday to address residents’ concern and seek views on treatment options.

In November the surgery had its registration suspended for three months following a visit from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) who raised concerns about patient safety.

The letter sent to patients by the Lincolnshire East CCGH inviting them to the consultations – one of two taking place in Wainfleet and Skegness - was revealed to the Standard by a concerned resident.

It states: “Following the GPs decision to retire, it has been necessary to revue the future of Wainfleet Surgery. As the surgery is currently suspended by the CQC, and the partners decision is to retire, regulations do not allow another GP practice to take over Wainfleet surgery.”

Samantha Jessop, community co-ordinator for Wainfleet, said: “A lot of residents are understandably very distressed and upset.

It posses many issues including transport, cost and logistics.”

Tracy Pilcher, chief nurse, Lincolnshire East CCG. told the Standard: “We understand that this is a worrying time for patients in Wainfleet and the surrounding area, and would like to reassure people that we are committed to ensuring they can access high quality GP services locally.

“We need to hear what local patients think and what their concerns are, and this is why we have organized a series of engagement sessions whereby patients can talk with us,”

Wednesday’s session in Wainfleet takes place at Wainfleet Methodist Chapel and Community Centre, St Johns Street, between 10am and 12noon, and an evening session between 5.30pm and 7.30pm. A further consultation is taking place at Skegness Hospital in Dorothy Avenue, on Friday, December 16 from 2pm to 4pm,