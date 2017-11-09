Concultation begins on how much council tax you would be prepared to pay in Skegness?

Residents in Skegness are being asked if they would be prepared to pay more council tax so they pay less in future years.

A rise of 2.9 percent - 4p a week for Band D property - is being proposed for 2018-19 by Skegness Town Council.

But the council wants to know if residents would be prepared to pay about 3p a week more to ease the burden in the future - and a consultation has begun so a decision can be made at the December full council meeting.

Town clerk Steve Larner told the council that in 2017-18 residents paid less for services provided by Skegness Town Council than those in Alford, Burgh Le Marsh, Chapel, Ingoldmells or Mablethorpe for their local services.

He explained: “Those paying the Town Council’s precept are currently paying proportionately 19 percent more than a few years ago, as a result of Central Government no longer paying for those people claiming Council Tax Benefit’s share of the bill – the total bill is shared between fewer people than it was under the previous council.

“When reviewing the budget for 2018-19, Skegness Town Council looks at its Business Plan over the current and four future years. Whilst it will only set the budget and precept for 2018-19 it considers what the budget and precept will be through to 2022.

“This year, the Council would need to implement a below inflation increase in the precept of 2.9 percent, which is 4p extra per week for a Band D property, to deliver both existing and new services and its Business Plan.

“Most properties are valued below band D would pay around 3p extra per week.

Council is aware that in year two and four of its plan, the precept rise would be between 7 percent and 8 percent.

“The council could even out the increases over the life of the plan by charging a bit more (about an extra 3p) this year and again in year three. “This would result in the increase being about 4.75 per cent each year based on current information (around 6p - 8p per week depending on your Council Tax banding).”

The council also wants to know If further service cuts are made by Lincolnshire County Council or ELDC, should Skegness Town Council consider delivering these services, and how much extra would people be prepared to pay?

Coun Dick Edginton commented: “I think it’s important people realise the financial challenges we are facing.

“I am sure the public will appreciate this information.”

Mayor Coun Danny Brookes said: “I think the team has done a fantastic job with this report. Keeping the precept at 4p is excellent.“

Have your say on how much you would be prepared to pay in the town council’s 2018-19 precept by visiting the Skegness Town Council website http://www.skegness.gov.uk/budget-consultation