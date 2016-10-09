Concerns over plans for luxury sea view homes in Skegness

Architects behind outline plans for two luxury sea view homes with swimming pools in Skegness want to reassure neighbours who are concerned about the impact on a popular footpath and loss of picturesque landscape.

Residents say they are losing sleep over plans for the grounds of 26 Albert Avenue, which they claim is one of the oldest properties in Skegness.

Members of the retired community in Albert Avenue told The Standard if the plans are approved they would fear for their safety when using a popular public footpath at the end of the avenue and when trucks are delivering to the site. They also fear trees they have enjoyed for years will go in the construction of an access.

One said: “We fought to keep the footpath when the other side was developed. Our main concern now is safety. Thirty-three cars park along the avenue at night. It is a busy avenue already without increased traffic.”

Neighbour Mandy Lewis said she was shocked to be told a notice about the development had gone up in the avenue on Thursday. She said: “This was the first we had heard about it. No-one had notified us.

“What worries me is if the access is the other side of the footpath users will walk out right into the road. We are also really concerned about the trees. You can still see the treeline where horse and carriages took ladies to the beach huts before the current property was built. It’s beautiful here and would be such a shame if it was lost.”

John Dowding, of Neil Dowlman Architecture Ltd, said the plans were at a very early stage and every effort was being made to make minimal impact on the landscape.

A statement from Neil Dowlman said: “The proposal has been carefully designed to have a minimal impact on the landscape and surroundings.

“As such we believe this to be a sympathetic and yet exciting scheme in what is one of the last opportunities in Skegness to provide luxury housing, which is not affected by flood risk and is supported by the Environment Agency.

“Consequently, the Eco design is of a low density and high quality contemporary scheme using modern materials such as zinc, copper and cedar cladding and which takes advantage of the ground levels by providing three-storey panoramic views of the coastline.”