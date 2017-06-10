Concern over plan for static caravans in Addlethorpe

A plan to site 14 static caravans on an existing park in Addlethorpe has raised concerns from the parish council.

East Lindsey District Council planning committee will on Thursday be recommended to approve, with conditions, plans for change of use of land within The Elms Caravan Park in Orby Road, where there are currently 16 touring caravan pitches set around a fishing pond.

A report from GPS Planning and Design states: “The existing Elms Caravan Park provides around 250 pitches for touring caravans together with three facility blocks and a purpose-built reception building. The owners are frequently asked by their customers if they can offer static caravans pitches. To meet the demands and to remain competitive in a fierce holiday accommodation market, this proposal would involve the change of use of land within the existing caravan to provide 14 static caravan pitches.”

However, Addlethorpe Parish Council discussed the plan last month and said: “The vote was unanimous in opposing this application because it is parish council policy, in line with residents wishes, that no static caravan pitches be allowed within the village.”