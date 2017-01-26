Concern for Alford woman missing since Christmas Day

Residents across Lincolnshire are being asked to keep an eye out for a missing woman from Alford, who has been missing for over a month.

Samantha Blakey, 45, has been missing since December 25, 2016, and there is currently ‘great concern’ for her welfare.

It is believed that she may still be in the East Lindsey, the wider Lincolnshire area, or possibly Manchester.

The Missing People charity released a poster this week - one month since Samantha went missing - and said: “Samantha we are here for you whenever you are ready. We can listen, talk you through what help you need, pass a message for you, and help you to be safe.”

• Contact the Missing People charity by calling or texting 116 000, email 116000@missingpeople.org.uk, or write to FREEPOST: Missing People. Find more information at www.missingpeople.org.uk/help-us-find