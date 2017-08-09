Concern about state of landmark Clock Tower in Skegness

A lump of stonework has fallen off the landmark Diamond Jubilee Clock Tower in Skegness – and residents are also upset its clock face is not lit up at night.

East Lindsey District Council reported the incident on social media on Saturday, saying “The Clock Tower has been fenced off temporarily whilst we assess the structural condition following the recent damaged corner finial.

Skegness Clock Tower ANL-170808-115518001

“It is not necessary to undertake a full refurbishment and we will be undertaking masonry repairs very shortly.”

Pictures of the damage to the Grade 11 listed landmark were posted on Facebook by Barry Robinson.

He said: “I can’t believe it just fell off. It’s more likely someone climbed up and swung on it.”

There have also been complaints, including from Coun Malcom Gabbitas. about the light on the Clock Tower not working.

He said: “I must have called the council four times on this. It’s the summer holidays - it should be lit up.”

A spokesman for East Lindsey District Council said: “The light on Skegness Clock Tower has been assessed by our contracted electricians who have found an intermittent fault and this will be repaired soon.”

The Clock Tower was built in 1898-99 to mark Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee in 1897, and funded through public subscription.

With the “Jolly Fisherman” mascot, it is the most recognised symbol of Skegness. It became the subject of a hoax in the Skegness Standard on April 1 2009, when the newspaper claimed that it was about to be dismantled and moved to a museum.