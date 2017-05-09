Completion of new cycleway way to Gibraltar Point starts next week

Surfacing works, which are the final step in completing the newly-created footway and cycleway on the way to Gribraltar Point in Skegness. will begin next week.

Construction of the pathway, located south of Aylmer Road, finished in February.

Footway and cycleway works on the way to Gibraltar Point in Skegness. ANL-170905-113215001

However, the surfacing being used can only be applied at certain times of the year.

The works are expected to last for two days, ending on Wednesday, subject to reasonable weather conditions. The footpath and cycleway will be closed to both cyclists and pedestrians for the duration of the works.

Work on the second phase of the Gibraltar Point pathway, which started on Monday 6th March and is expected to be complete at the end of May, will be unaffected by the resurfacing of phase one.

The main focus of the scheme is to reconstruct and improve the existing path so that it is serviceable and attractive to both cyclists and pedestrians.

Additionally, the new kerb lines will be set further back, creating a wider carriageway for vehicles passing one another.

The new Skegness to Gibraltar Point footpath and cycle path is part of the £5.7m Go Skegness project, an initiative designed to support the East Coast economy; encourage growth; alleviate town centre congestion; and develop more opportunities for visitors and residents to use sustainable methods of transport.

For more information about the Go Skegness project, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/majorprojects.