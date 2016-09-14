COMPETITION: Enjoy food on your doorstep

And there really couldn’t be a better time to celebrate our region’s fine fare, especially as we approach British Food Fortnight (September 17 - October 2).

East Lindsey District Council is also supporting the national campaign, calling on residents to ‘shop local’.

Coun Adam Grist, who is responsibile for the rural economy at the council, said he wanted to ‘promote and support the wonderful local produce we have available here in East Lindsey’.

With a wealth of award-winning butchers, the county is best known for the Lincolnshire sausage.

Of course, sausages aren’t the only great Lincolnshire export; we also produce delicious stuffed chine and Lincolnshire plum loaf, often made using recipes handed down through generations.

The much-loved Lincolnshire Poacher cheese also carries the county’s name far and wide, but when you’re here, you can see for yourself the diversity of meat, cheese, baked goods, ice creams and much more that is locally produced and available to purchase in the array of independent shops – and one taste will tell you why they are so highly rated.

East Lincolnshire doesn’t just offer great food, it is also home to several local brewers producing speciality real ales and ciders.

A great place to experience the variety on offer is at the regular Farmers’ arkets in Louth and Horncastle. You can browse the stalls at leisure, chat to the stallholders and get a genuine sense of how much care and attention goes into bringing quality foodstuffs to the table.

The great thing about Lincolnshire food and drink producers is that many also supply local cafés, tea rooms and restaurants.

Whether you’ve chosen to have a stylish restaurant meal, afternoon tea in a village café, or lunch in a country pub, there are plenty of places to satisfy any appetite for good food - just keep an eye out for the ‘Select Lincolnshire’ logo that guarantees the presence of high quality food on the menu.

Many places will be able to tell you exactly where the raw ingredients of your meal have come from, giving an authentic farm to fork experience.

As part of their support for British Food Fortnight, East Lindsey District Council has produced a ‘food trail’ around Louth, captivating the businesses that provide locally sourced produce. The District Council will be running a competition in conjunction with the food trail, with the prize being a Co-Op Food Hamper.

To have a chance of winning, you will need to find eight Lincoln Red Cows (affectionately named ‘Lily’) in the windows of the participating local businesses.

You can pick up competition forms from any local business displaying the ‘We’re Celebrating British Food’ poster in the window, and Louth Customer Access Point (CAP)/Tourist Information Centre (TIC).

Completed competition forms can be handed in to Louth CAP/TIC adjacent to Louth Town Hall, or posted to Sarah J Wilkinson, Room 107B, Tedder Hall, Manby Park, Manby, LN11 8UP.

Alternatively, email your answers to tourism@e-lindsey.gov.uk

The competition closes on October 5.

Terms and conditions: One entry per household, winner will be chosen at random. Entries received after the closing date will not be accepted, and the judge’s decision is final.