NOSTALGIA: Pupils receive end-of-year awards

Skegness Seathorne School pupils received their end of term awards in July 2003 for hard work and effort as they prepared for the summer holidays. Three pupils from each class were picked for the top gold awards, which signify outstanding achievement and effort as judged by their class teachers. The awards were presented by Coun Pat Phillips who was a school governor and is pictured with headmaster Iain Cameron and the gold award pupils. EMN-160824-114827001

