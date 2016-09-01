Micro-chip your mobility scooter today in Skegness with help from police

Skegness policing team will be holding a session today (Thursday) offering security marking for items such as bikes and mobility scooters at their Barratt Court Police Office on Lyndhurst Avenue.

The security marking session will be held between 4pm and 6pm today.

PCSO Nigel Miller of Ingoldmells police station said: “We will be micro-chipping mobility scooters at �£6.50 each scooter and cycle security marking at �£6 per cycle.

“Also available will be crime prevention packs for your home free of charge along with a variety of relevant scam/door step crime information.”