Community rallies after fire at popular chippy in Chapel St Leonards

The community is rallying after a fire gutted a popular fish and chip takeaway in Chapel St Leonards.

Four fire crews from Skegness, Alford, Wainfleet and Mablethorpe were called to Ginghams Fish and Chips Takeaway in Trunch Lane just after 11am today.

Just two days ago TeamGingham were proudly encouraging the public to support them by voting for the restaurant to be the 2017 Best Cafe on the Facebook page Ingoldmells and Chapel Fans.

Local people have indicated a family live in the flat above the restaurant but police say no-one has been injured.

A JustGiving page has been set up to raise £1,000 to help the family. The fundraiser states: “I watched the mother of two go through the trauma of the possibility of losing everything. All hail the fire brigade for preventing that from happening.

“She lost her job, Christmas is coming, the smoke damage will only worsen as time kicks in. I’d like to help.

“Fortunately the fire brigade got there in time to stop the fire from spreading to the flat above but due to smoke damage the family will need help replacing the things that they have lost, decorating costs, new carpets etc.”

Messages of support and offers of help have also been posted on social media. Tina Stead said: “I know people have posted about the fire at Ginghams chip shop in Chapel and my heart goes out to the owners who have worked so hard to make their business a success.”

The fire is now out but the road remains closed.

A spokesman for the police said: “We are working with the Fire and Rescue service and have closed the road for the safety of the public and those at the scene.”

To donate on the JustGiving page visit here.

Read more

Road closed after blaze at Chapel St Leonards restaurant