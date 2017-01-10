Community radio station moves to Skegness hotel

A community online radio station manned entirely by volunteers is moving to a new studio being built in a Skegness hotel.

From Easter, Coastal Sound will broadcast live from the Grosvenor House Hotel on North Parade.

Previosly broadcasting from Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells, the radio station has been seeking central Skegness premises for some time.

Chris Tucker, of Coastal Sound, said the new studios which are being provided by Russell Sparkes, owner of the hotel, would have broadcasting and recording facilities.

He said: “Russell Sparkes’ kind offer of a new central location for our studios at the Grosvenor has overwhelmed us.

“We will have newly-constructed studios with the latest online broadcasting facilities and be visible to Skegness residents and holidaymakers as we will have large panoramic windows overlooking the Pier Car Park and Pier Field, allowing us full integration with Skegness every day.”