Community health teams in Lincolnshire collect awards

Teams and individuals working in NHS community services across Lincolnshire have been recognised for their dedication at this year’s Celebrating Success Awards.

The annual event was part of Lincolnshire Community Health Services (LCHS) NHS Trust’s Health at Home celebrations at the Princess Royal Sports Arena in Boston.

Volunteers are awarded.

More than 150 guests joined the trust’s annual public meeting before honouring the finalists of eight award categories in Celebrating Success.

Nominations had been put forward by staff and judged by a panel which included LCHS chairman Elaine Baylis, the trust’s head of clinical services for proactive care Jenny Hinchliffe, and Healthwatch Lincolnshire chief executive Sarah Fletcher.

For the first time, nominations were also welcomed from the public for the Chair’s Award for Going Above and Beyond, with Johnston Press, publishers of this newspaper, supporting the award.

The afternoon concluded with the Emily Jane Glen Celebration of Volunteers, which saw the trust give a special thank-you to volunteers supporting services across Lincolnshire. The volunteers were presented with a LCHS Volunteer pin badge and flowers.

Elaine Baylis, LCHS chairman, said the teams and individuals made a real difference to patients every day.

She said: “The calibre of our nominations this year gave our judging panel both a real challenge and a great pleasure in highlighting great innovation, leadership and best practice.”

The winners are: Outstanding Patient Involvement Award: Abigail Storr and Katie Clements, Children’s Therapy Service (countywide); Behind the Scenes Award: Carolyne Sleight and Marie Walker (John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough); Balancing Quality and Finance: South Holland and Welland case managers; Special Recognition Award: Rosie Cave, Out of Hours Service (Stamford); Innovation Award (sponsored by 6PM Group): Kirsteen Redmile, senior project manager (countywide); Leadership Award (sponsored by Hempsons): Laura Herrick, senior HR business partner (Lincoln); Outstanding Team of the Year (sponsored by Frank Health): Organisational Development Team, corporate services; Chair’s Award for Going Above and Beyond: Louth Cardiac Rehabilitation Team.