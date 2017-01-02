Communities’ last call on BT phone box removal

East Lindsey District Council has submitted the district’s response to BT’s proposal to remove 96 payphones from the area.

In total 13 requests were received from communities to adopt a kiosk from BT, including Keal Cotes, Raithby by Spilsby and West Keal. An Observation was made by East Lindsey regarding the phone box on the junction Trunch Lane and South Road in Chapel St Leonards, where there had been 155 calls made in the past year. ELDC said it wqas relatively high due to poor mobile coverage.