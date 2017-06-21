Communities in Skegness come together to battle hatred

A community centre in Skegness opened its doors at the weekend to show residents they have ‘More in Common’ and, for a few hours at least, forget the horror and heartache that has rocked the nation in recent weeks.

Residents of Philip Grove hosted a barbecue and street party on Sunday which was organised by Skegness and Wainfleet Labour branch as one of 3,300 such Great Get Together events held across the United Kingdom to commemorate the life and work of Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox, who died after being shot and stabbed in a fatal attack a year ago.

The event was inspired by Jo’s maiden speech in which she said: “As I travel around the constituency what I find is that we are far more united and have far more in common with each other than things that divide us.”

It was especially poignant after recent terror attacks and tragedies in London and Manchester and saw residents and the area’s Eastern European families sharing food and socialising together – as well as raising £66 for the Jo Cox Foundation fund.

Phil Gaskell, Labour branch Treasurer, said: “Especially in light of recent events, these community get-togethers are particularly important and the warden of the centre has asked if another one can be planned this summer.”

Wojciech Pisarski, chairman of the Skegness Polish Educational Association, said: “The residents of Philip Grove were very keen to promote the message of inclusion and reconciliation being promoted by Jo’s husband, Brendan Cox, to commemorate his wife’s life. These sorts of events are very important.”