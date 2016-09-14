Comedian supports Spilsby Theatre in buildings at risk campaign

Broadcaster and comedian Dara O Briain has given his support to Spilsby Theatre as part of the Theatres Trust national campaign for Theatre Buildings at Risk 2016.

Spilsby Theatre is one of many theatres around the country on the ‘at risk’ register that have made short video clips about their situation as part of the trust’s campaign.

Of the 36 theatres on the 2016 Register there are six new theatres: three in England, and three in Scotland – these include three theatres which have, sadly, returned to the Register.

A spokesman for the Theatres Trust said: “There has been some fantastic progress for theatres still on the Register, and in this, our 40th year, we’re celebrating those campaign groups who fight so hard to demonstrate their potential viability, and the role that those theatres can play in their communities.

Theatres Trust trustee, Dara Ó Briain, has lent his support to raise awareness of our campaign by fronting a video introducing some of the excellent work done by community groups around the country, many of whom have submitted video reports highlighting their work protecting the theatres they love.

Dara Ó Briain, said: “As a touring standup comedian I have travelled up and down this country and worked in many of the theatres here and you have a unique and rich heritage of theatres that were built in the last 200 years. But we can’t take that for granted. Local community support is vital in breathing new life into theatres. If a theatre in your community was in danger of being lost forever would you help fight for it? There are 36 theatres all over the country on our Register at

the moment. Please join the campaign to save them or make a donation.”