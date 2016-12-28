Comedian aims to showcase resort’s talent

A Skegness hotelier and comedian Duncan Norvelle are joining forces to showcase local talent after being upset by the Channel 4 documentary Skeg Vegas.

The popular comedian was in town to switch on the Christmas lights at Beeston Lodge Hotel in Drummongd Road and raise money for the RNLI for friends and guest house owners Neville Henshaw and his partner Loraine Parker.

However, as guests enjoyed the dazzling display of 60 sets of lights, the fly-on-the-wall TV documentary was the topic of conversation.

Skeg Vegas explores the preparations along the coast for the six-week summer season.

The trailer stated: “Just like Las Vegas, Skegness is a town built on live entertainment. For agents and performers this is where dreams are made … and broken.”

It was aired at midnight earlier this month and featured Club Tropicana, in Chapel St Leonards, and the work of manager Noel Gee and ‘his trusty sidekick and legendary Skegness glam rocker’ Kriz Garrick.

The documentary received a mixed response on social media from those who stayed up to watch it.

Matt Pendleton tweeted: “Genuinely the best hour of TV I’ve seen in ages!”, with Andrew Sheard agreeing “Please @Channel4 make this a series!”

However others were not so impressed.

Sam Ellis tweeted: “#SkegVegas doesn’t represent my home town at all.”

Mr Henshaw said: “We have many stars staying here at the hotel and were filmed for the documentary.

“But in the end there was very little about Skegness.

“We didn’t event make the final cut and were very disappointed.

“I’ve spoken to Duncan about it and we are planning to do a film.”

Mr Henshaw said it would centre on ‘showcasing the excellent talent we have here’.

Duncan, who is back in the spotlight after recovering from a stroke, said: “I’ve been coming to Skegness for 20 years and there are some great local acts.

“People watching Skeg Vegas would be put off coming to the resort.

“I’m happy to support Neville and do a film showcasing the talent here.”

His partner Lynn Trevallion said: “Before I met Duncan I’d never been to Skegness but think it’s lovely and so clean compared with some of the other resorts we visit.”

Channel Four have been contacted for a comment.