‘Come on Andy!’: GREAT Britain team skipper from Skegness faces final push to finish first leg of Round the World Clipper Race

A former Skegness Grammar School student is skippering the GREAT Britain team in the Round the World Clipper Race to success with the finish of the first leg almost in sight.

Andy Burns, 31, is currently lying third with just over 200 miles to go as the 12 crews battle it out to be first to arrive in Punta Del Este in Uruguay.

The GREAT Britain crew, with skipper Andy Burns of Skegness, leads the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race out of Albert Dock in Liverpool. ANL-170821-073822001

The Clipper Race is one of the biggest challenges of the natural world and an endurance test like no other.

With no previous sailing experience necessary, it’s a record breaking 40,000 nautical mile race around the world on a 70-foot ocean racing yacht.

Among the crew of doctors, engineers, business advisors and retired people testing their limits is former Olympic skier Graham Bell.

Wind has now returned after a frustrating 24 hours languishing in a wind hole off the southern coast of Brazil.

Andy, who is playing the Joker to maximise his points in the race, has been entertaining the teams’s followers with his daily blogs, which he has admitted have sometimes been as late as his Skegness Grammar School assignments.

In yesterday’s blog, he said: “Wish us luck with the wind so close to the end. Where ever we come now, that first beer is going to taste really good!”

