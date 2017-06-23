COLUMN: One year on from Brexit, ‘it is vital we get it right’

Today (Friday) is exactly one year since the European Union Referendum. To mark the occasion, The Standard asked Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman to give his thoughts on Brexit and it’s progress since June 23, 2016 when the country voted to leave the Union.

I welcome that our Brexit negotiations have started this week and it is vital that we get Brexit right, delivering the result of last year’s referendum in a way that commands maximum public support.

We need a deal that addresses widespread concerns about immigration and sovereignty, and I will certainly be doing all I can to push for a good outcome for Boston and Skegness.

With Theresa May and her team leading the negotiations, I’m confident that can be delivered.

I welcome her opening offer to secure the rights of Britons living abroad and EU nationals in Britain after Brexit, which I hope will also provide reassurance and clarity for EU citizens who have made our constituency their home.

I am also pleased to see Bills announced in the Queen’s Speech which are geared towards making a success of Brexit, including a new Trade Bill, a Fisheries Bill and an Agricultural Bill, which I know are important matters affecting my constituency.

I will continue to raise the concerns of my constituents at the highest possible level as our Brexit negotiations progress.

l Boston voted to leave the EU by 75.6 per cent last year, while East Lindsey (which included Skegness) voted to leave by 70.7 per cent.