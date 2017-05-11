COLUMN: Help us recognise nurses

There is a special celebration taking place tomorrow (Friday) and I would be delighted if you could join us.

On May 12, NHS organisations across Lincolnshire will be recognising International Nurses’ Day. Not only is this the day we wish Florence Nightingale a happy birthday, we will also be celebrating everything we love about the nursing profession.

At Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, it is also a chance to reflect on our wider team – therapists, clinical support staff and corporate teams – who all play a very important part in delivering care to those living in our communities.

Having worked in the NHS since 1982, I am one of the biggest advocates of the fantastic work happening on a daily basis. None of that would be possible without the dedication and commitment of the teams and individuals who make it happen every day of the year.

So, how can you help us celebrate? We want to know if there’s a nurse or team member who has really made a difference to your care. Share your story on social media using #loveLincsNHS or email us on lchsecomms@lincs-chs.nhs.uk so we can pass on and share your appreciation.

If you are in the Skegness area on Friday morning, you can also grab a coffee and slice of cake while raising money for the League of Friends at Skegness Hospital. Staff from the Outpatients department will be joining volunteers from the League of Friends to host a coffee morning from 10am-12.30pm.

Otherwise, if you find yourself in the care of a nurse or one of our other great team members on Friday (or indeed any other day!) please join me in showing your thanks and appreciation by wishing them a happy International Nurses’ Day.

n Andrew Morgan is the chief executive of the Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust.