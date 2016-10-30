COLUMN: Give your view on Wellbeing Service

I must encourage readers to give their views about a successful service that helps people stay independent at home.

The council is continuously looking to improve the Wellbeing Service, which supported over 5,000 people last year alone in Lincolnshire.

The Wellbeing Service is a relatively new service which was designed to give short term support to adults – with a focus on keeping people out of hospital and helping with a range of issues that could affect their health and wellbeing.

The service has a range of support such as small aids and adaptations for people’s homes and a monitoring and response service.

The service can be particularly helpful when people leave hospital after illness and need extra support to recover.

Part of this for example is Home Safe, a resettling service for people returning home from a hospital stay, designed for those who don’t have family or friends who are able to help. This service is arranged by the hospital ward staff and a driver will take you home where you will be met by a member of the Wellbeing response team to help you settle back in.

People can also access generic support for a period of up to six weeks. The support is flexible, tailored to your needs and designed to keep you independent and prevent any deterioration in your health. The vast majority of the support is free.

This can include helping you put together a personalised action plan and assisting you to contact a range of support agencies that could help you stay fit and independent and improve your overall wellbeing.

We are currently looking at how we can make the Wellbeing Service even better going forward. We know it’s a valued service, and we’d like to know residents’ views about what’s most important to them.

If you have a view on the service you can complete a survey about any improvements you’d like to see made - you don’t have to have used the service before to take part.

Please fill in the survey at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/wellbeingservice - your views are important.

And remember, anyone can refer to the service, or others can refer on your behalf. All you need to do, with your consent, is give some basic details about yourself.

Within three days of receiving a referral, the service will telephone you or your contact to arrange a face-to-face meeting.

You never know, this might be just what you need if you are struggling at home, so if you feel you need this support don’t delay – call North Kesteven District Council on 01529 414155 or Lincolnshire County Council on 01522 516137.

Councillor Mrs Patricia Bradwell is Deputy Leader and Executive Councillor for Adult Care, Health and Children’s Services on Lincolnshire County Council