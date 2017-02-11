COLUMN: Determined to ensure Brexit works for us

L ast year the British people voted to leave the European Union. People voted for change and for an opportunity to shape the country’s future. And, the Prime Minister has set out her plan to deliver exactly that.

Of course, people around the country and within our community in Lincolnshire backed different sides in the referendum. However, the vote took place and the result was clear – so now the Government needs to deliver our country’s decision. That’s why it’s important that the Prime Minister has set out the plan for a stronger, fairer, global Britain as we leave the EU. I have consistently sought to be a strong local voice to ensure we see a Brexit that works for Boston and Skegness and our important farming community.

Skegness has seen investment in tourism such as the revitalised Gibraltar Point Visitor Centre and Boston will have a new flood barrier to protect 14,000 homes.

We all want to build on this success and that means getting the right deal abroad to ensure that we get a better deal for ordinary, working people.

The Prime Minister has been clear we will remain a good friend and neighbour to Europe – and that means pursuing a bold and ambitious Free Trade Agreement with the European Union. But we also want to be able to strike trade deals with other countries.

This offers fantastic opportunities for our towns and villages in Lincolnshire, and I have already met locally businesses benefitting from our new relationship with Europe.

As part of leaving, we also need to get control of the number of people who come to Britain from Europe, to ensure that Britain is fair to everyone who lives and works in this country. This was a clear message from the public before and during the referendum campaign.

* Matt Warman is MP for Boston and Skegness