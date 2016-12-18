COLUMN: Be prepared for the festive season

As we approach the festive season, I write to you for the final time this year. In this month’s column I would like to encourage you to be prepared and make the right choices regarding your care this Christmas, writes Andrew Morgan.

We are all susceptible to winter illnesses, especially the very young and elderly, so it is important to ensure that your medicine cabinet is fully stocked. Keep a good supply of cold remedies, plasters and painkillers, whether you are staying at home or travelling.

We are currently in the midst of flu season, and it is not too late to think about having your flu vaccination. Encourage family members to have the jab, especially those most at risk. Speak to your local pharmacist or GP to find out how to protect yourself and your family.

GP surgeries will be closed over the Bank Holidays, and many pharmacies will not open during this period, therefore I urge you to order any repeat prescriptions so that you have everything you need over Christmas and New Year. Services such as urgent care centres are not best placed to issue repeat prescriptions, so please be proactive in organising your medication early. Most GP practices need 48 hours to deal with requests for prescriptions.

Finally, I would like to wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust. I would also like to say thank you to all of our wonderful staff who work together to provide a 24/7 service, and who will continue to work hard to care for you over the festive period.

Andrew Morgan is the chief executive of Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust