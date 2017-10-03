College with new name shows commitment to Skegness

Lincolnshire Regional College has become Skegness TEC in a rebrand that highlights its commitment to delivering inspiring training in the area.

The college, which is part of the Grimsby Institute Group, launched its new name last night at the premises in Heath Road.

Standing for Skegness Training, Education and Careers (TEC), the college has been in the town since 2009.

Over the last eight years, the campus has provided an ever-expanding curriculum in education and training and this develops the vision and aim of offering inspiring and innovative training and educational solutions for young people, adults and businesses in the region.

Throughout the process, the name was tested on local and regional employers as well as students to great support. The development focuses on the Ofsted outstanding rated college’s commitment to Skegness and the region.

The college has identified, through labour market information, the key vocational and technical skills development that is necessary to support the local Skegness economy, as well as growth across the country.

This provides a clear line of sight to work and careers, and alongside our labour market information supports the region’s vocational and technical skills requirements and the local economy.

Speaking about the rebrand, Gill Alton, Chief Executive of the Grimsby Institute Group, said:

“We’re all very excited about this change. This is a real opportunity to put down another marker in our already outstanding college. It shows how we are working progressively for the needs of local students, employers and the wider economy.

“Our aim is to continue what we’ve started in getting the outstanding from Ofsted and focus on quality teaching in the right environment that can get the right outcome for each learner and give everyone the right skills and experience which employers are looking for.”