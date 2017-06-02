Collage made in Spilsby honours those who died serving country

A collage has been created by veterans in Spilsby to honour those who paid ultimate price for their service.

Members of the Spilsby & District Branch of the Royal British Legion organised a trip for members and their guests to visit the National Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire.

The Arboretum has over 300 memorials commemorating different Regiments from all three of the armed forces, through to the numerous civilian organisations throughout the world.

All of the memorials pay homage to those who have paid the ultimate price for their service.

Fifty-two photographs of the memorials were taken for the collage by Ann and Michael Lenton and it was created by David Pleming.

Michael Lenton, of the Spilsby branch, said: “The most enlightening thing to come out of the visit was the number of less well known organisations whose members served with pride and gave their all.

“There is also an on-going memorial which records the deaths of all service personnel killed on duty since the end of World War 2 to the present day. There are literally thousands of them.

“It was decided to photograph as many of the memorials as we could on the day. However, the weather turned inclement in the afternoon and it was only possible to photograph a certain number.

“The collage will be framed and placed on display when our Branch holds recruitment campaigns.

“It is a reminder of those who ‘for our tomorrow gave their today’. Something we should never forget.”