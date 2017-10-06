Coffee and cake raises funds - and other news from down your way near Skegness

Women enjoyed coffee and cake at Snapdragons Florist, in Burgh le Marsh, on Friday.

It was as part of the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, which raises valuable funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Other coffee mornings in Burgh le Marsh took place at the Baptist Church on Saturday from 10am to 2pm, and the Windmill Heritage Site from 10.30am to 4pm.

Pictured with the women (standing right) is proprietor at Snapdragons Florist, Hannah Smelt, with her mum Linda (standing left).

Here’s some more community news from down your way:

BRATOFT

Eucharist

There is an 11am Eucharist service in St Peter and St Paul’s Church, in Bratoft, this Sunday, October 8.

ORBY

Matins

There is an 11am Matins service at All Saints Church, in Orby, this Sunday, October 8.

WELTON

Eucharist

There is an 8am Eucharist service at St Martin’s Church, in Welton, this Sunday, October 8.

BURGH LE MARSH

Dance

You can dance yourself fit at the Baptist Church on Wednesday afternoons from 2pm to 3pm.

Then, if you are still feeling energetic, you can step lively for line dancing from 3pm to 4pm.

For more information, call Jane on 01754 810105.

Debt

Burgh Community Debt Advice Centre has trained advisers to offer free advice. This ranges from simple budgeting to cases of insolvency including debt relief orders, individual voluntary arrangements and bankruptcy.

To arrange a free confidential interview and to see if they can help call 01754 811595.

Fitness

A keep fit class for over 50s takes place at the Burgh WI Hall on Fridays from 11am to noon.

The cost is £3.50 per session.

Learn to line dance

You can learn to line dance at Burgh Methodist Church on Monday afternoons.

There is a beginners class from 1.30pm to 2.30pm, and an improvers class from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.

For details, call 01754 811505.

WI

The home guard is the subject at the WI meeting tonight (Wednesday, October 4) at 7pm.

It will take place in the WI Hall, with guest speaker Chrissie Chapman.

The competition is for a medal/war memorabilia.

Grant

Application forms for the Jane Palmer Foundation Trust are now available by calling 01754 810931.

Money from the Jane Palmer Foundation Trust is used to provide assistance to young people up to the age of 25.

Recipients should be a resident of Burgh le Marsh and should be seeking education or apprenticeships after school.

The grant can be used to help with the cost of books, tools, and equipment needed.

Protective clothing or uniform, travel expenses, meals, accommodation and special needs are included.

The deadline for returned applications is Wednesday, October 11.

Anniversary

The community tea room, run by the parish church, celebrates its 18th anniversary on Monday, October 9.

Monday will see cheques presented to charity at 10.30am.

The tea rooms will be open from 10am, and free refreshments are available.

Volunteers to help in the tea rooms are needed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 2pm to 4pm.

Harvest

Burgh parish church harvest celebrations begin this Friday, October 6.

There will be a service attended by pupils from Burgh school at 9.30am.

On Sunday, October 8, there will be a family Eucharist at 9.30am and a Harvest evensong at 6pm.

Lunch

The village hall is the venue for a Harvest lunch this Saturday, October 7, at noon.

Organised by the parish church, guests will enjoy cottage pie and vegetables, followed by apple crumble and custard.

Tickets, priced at £6, are available from members of the parish church social committee.

Event

Ladies of all ages are invited to a light lunch on Saturday, October 14, at 12.30pm.

It will be held in Burgh Baptist Church, and will be followed by an informal health talk including a question and answer session with a nurse.

Ladies light lunch is sponsored by Parish Nursing.

For details, call Mandy on 01754 810928.

SPILSBY

RBL

Audiences are invited to A Night To Remember courtesy of the Spilsby and District Branch of the Royal British Legion.

It will be held in Franklin Hall, Spilsby, on Saturday, October 14 at 6.30pm. There will be entertainment, a bar, raffle, and music.

The dress code is smart casual.

Tickets priced at £1 are available from 01790 752362 and a small number of tickets will also be available on the night.

The event will also be used to help recruit members to join the branch.

WI

At the September meeting, held in the Franklin Hall, ladies enjoyed a Harvest Festival auction.

This was followed by a cheese and wine supper.

The auctioneer on this occasion was, as in previous years, Mike Morgan.

The recipient for the proceeds of this auction will be decided at a later meeting.

The next WI meeting is on Thursday, October 12, at the Franklin Hall, when the speaker will be Barrie Killeen.

The competition is an item of jewellery.

Visitors are welcome.

