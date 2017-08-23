Coastwatch volunteers in Skegness welcome Princess Anne as their patron

Coastwatch volunteers operating near Skegness have welcomed Princess Anne as the charity’s new patron.

The announcement Princess Royal has become Royal Patron of the National Coastwatch Institution comes just months after a new £30,000 watchstation was opened near Skegness.

Buckingham Palace informed the charity: “The Princess Royal will be delighted to accept Royal Patronage of the National Coastwatch Institution.”

In a statement from the charity, the move has been described as a great recognition of the contributions and achievements that NCI makes in ensuring safety around the UK coastline.

The new watchstation in the grounds of the Miners’ Retreat in Winthorpe was officially opened in March by the High Sheriff of Lincolnshire Jill Hughes,

The charity is funded entirely by donations from the public and

sponsorship from business, whose 2400 trained volunteers run 52 lookout stations around the coast of England and Wales.

Since January over 300 incidents have been recorded, which include vessels, kayakers, swimmers and coast walkers, in distress, involving Coastguard helicopters and rescue teams, the RNLI, police and ambulance services.

