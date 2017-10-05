Coastguard scrambled after reports of person in sea near pier in Skegness

A major search was launched along the Skegness coast last night following reports of a person in the sea near the pier.

Eight emergency teams took part in the operation, including coastguards in Mablethorpe and Skegness, the Coastguard search and rescue helicopter, Skegness inshore lifeboat and Lincolnshire Police.

The Coastguard rescue helicopter was spotted over Chapel St Leonards last night. ANL-170510-073450001

Mablethorpe Coastguard was paged at 9.25pm to back up Skegness Coastguard and members of the public along the coast took to social media to express concerns about seeing the search and rescue helicopter over Chapel St Leonards, Ingoldmells and Winthorpe.

However, the helicopter was stood down on route to the pier after the missing person was located inland.

Mablethorpe Coastguard posted on Facebook: “Paged at 21.25 by CGOC Humber to back up Skegness coastguard to report of person in the sea near the pier

stood down on route as person located inland.

“Eight team members in attendance – also tasked five Skegness coastguard, Coastguard rescue helicopter 912, Skegness ILB and Lincolnshire police.

“If you see anyone in difficulty around the coast please call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”