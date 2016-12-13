Coastfields buy Skegness caravan park

One of the region’s largest caravan park operators has added another holiday centre to its expanding business.

Coastfields Leisure Ltd, based in Ingoldmells, has bought North Shore Holiday Centre in Skegness.

Coastfields Leisure Ltd. ANL-161213-152722001

It becomes its sixth park in Skegness, Ingoldmells, Mablethorpe and Chapel St Leonards.

North Shore Holiday Centre has 400 caravan plots, 130 touring pitches, apartments and camping pods along with entertainment and catering facilities on Roman Bank.

Lloyd Silvester, of Coastfields Leisure, said: “The growth of Coastfields will provide great opportunities for employment within the expanded group.”

Lucy Newbold, of North Shore Holiday Centre, said: “Our holidaymakers and caravan owners are a top priority and they will receive the same great service without interruption during this transitional period.”