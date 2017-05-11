Club to ‘assess options’ on Burgh-le-Marsh cricket field

Campaigners were out in force at the weekend gathering more support to save the cricket field in Burgh-le-Marsh, despite assurances the management will continue to assess options.

Burgh and District Cricket Club management committee have put the field in Station Road up for sale with Wilsons estate agents for ‘expressions of interest’, with a deadline of June 2 at 12 noon.

The cricket ground in Burgh-le-Marsh has been put up for sale. ANL-170425-110849001

However, Burgh Sports and Leisure Association fears it could be used for housing and held a meeting at the Bell Inn last night (Wednesday) to form a committee.

Phil Sharp, secretary of the cricket club, said: “No decision has been made regarding the future of the club’s ground. The management committee will continue to assess the options, the ‘expressions of interest’ being part of that process.

“The entrance gate was erected to address concerns held by residents and the club regarding potential damage and unwelcome disturbance from any unauthorised vehicles accessing the ground.

“The ‘Keep Out’ sign is regrettably now necessary as the field is to be harvested for hay/silage by a local farmer and there is a need to discourage any contamination of the grass as this could harm his livestock when ingested.”

No decision has been made regarding the future of the club’s ground. The management committee will continue to assess the options, Phil Sharp, secretary of the cricket club

Neil and Jo Stocks are among those to have who joined the campaign, and as stated last week have started a campaign on Facebook to save the field.

They moved to their home because of its position near the cricket field.

Mrs Stocks said: “Our youngest son learned to ride his bike on there – he cried when he heard it was going to be sold.

“We can’t afford to lose any more community space in Burgh-le-Marsh.”

Mrs Stocks is also a member of the Burgh Sports and Leisure Association.

She added: “We want to include cricket for all ages, a five-a-side football pitch, hard court area for tennis, an athletics area and a designated space for dog walkers.

“We’d also like to look at events.”

The Help Save Burgh Cricket Field page can also be found on Facebook. ment committee will continue to assess the options, the ‘expressions of interest’ being part of that process.

“The entrance gate was erected to address concerns held by residents and the club regarding potential damage and unwelcome disturbance from any unauthorised vehicles accessing the ground.

“The ‘Keep Out’ sign is regrettably now necessary as the field is to be harvested for hay/silage by a local farmer and there is a need to discourage any contamination of the grass as this could harm his livestock when ingested.”