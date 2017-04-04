Club rocks the night away for charity

The Horncastle Spilsby and Louth Getaway Club rocked the night away to 70s, 80s, and 90s with Lincolnshire band Just 4 Kicks in aid of Comic Relief.

The event raised £64 for the annual BBC fundraiser.

Just 4 Kicks have been performing at the Getaway Club for the last 15 years raising money for Comic Relief, Sports Relief, and Children in Need.

The club meet on a Thursday evening, normally at the Community Hall, in Horncastle, from 7-9pm, and provides social activities for adults with additional needs.