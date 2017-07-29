Clowning around in Skegness smashes target and raises more than £500 for charity

A Skegness man couldn’t help but laugh when he had his head shaved for charity - his shoulder-length locks were cut by a clown.

Paul Clarke, 54, took the Brave The Shave challenge in the ring at Mr Fips’ Wonder Circus in Burgh Road – with Mr Fips the Clown himself in his element with a tin of shaving foam and a jug of water.

Now it's Mr Fips the Clown's turn to Brave the Shave, watched by Paul Clarke. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-170726-154045001

Raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, Paul said: “I was nervous because I’ve always had my hair this length, but I wanted to do the challenge because cancer has affected my family and friends.

“I’m hoping to raise lots of money and awareness about the disease.”

However, Mr Clarke was not alone when he was in the spotlight ahead of a Sunday evening show.

When he asked if he could have his head shaved during a show, Mr Fips went one step further – and agreed to undergo a ‘cranial deforestation’ too.

Before thei Braved The Shave - Mr Fips the Clown and Paul Clarke. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-170726-153955001

Mr Fips said: “Paul has been such a good sport but I couldn’t let him go through it alone so I said I’d have my hair cut off too.

“However, I didn’t let the clowns loose on mine. I had Lisa from Just Cuts cut mine.

“In all honesty I know my wife isn’t too keen about me having no hair.

“But clowns are known for having crazy haircuts or no hair so it will be fine.

Paul Clarke and Mr Fips after Braving the Shave. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-170726-153837001

”And anyway it’s for a great cause.”

The original target for the night was £500, but the pluck pair have already smashed this. Paul’s friend Sally Landers said: “It was a great night and a lot of people have said they like Paul’s new haircut.

“But we are having daily regrowth updates.”