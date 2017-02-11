Claims made of drug use in Skegness churchyard

Residents living near a church in Skegness say they are tired of the churchyard being used by addicts taking drugs.

Hypodermic needles, hygienic swabs and drugs packaging have been found among the gravestones, according to Coun Maggie Gray, of Skegness Town Council.

The ‘ongoing problem’ at St Clement’s Church, in Church Road North, was brought before the town council at Wednesday’s full council meeting.

In a question to Lincolnshire Coast Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Colin Haigh, Coun Gray said: “Over the past few weeks it has been brought to my attention by residents who live in the Lincoln Road area the number of hypodermic needles, hygienic swabs and packaging that have been left in areas of St Clement’s churchyard. The town clerk and his maintenance team do their best to keep on top of it but it seems to be getting out of hand again.

“Could you please tell me how best you are able to use your limited resources to combat this pariah in our area?”

Coun Mark Anderson said: “Children use the churchyard as a gateway to school. The problem seems to be getting worse.”

Insp Haigh said: “This is an ongoing problem and we may never entirely solve it, but a number of things are being done. We are engaging with people to show them taking drugs is not acceptable, while working with partner agencies to get users help and off drugs.

“Last year we did a number of operations around clubs swabbing people to test for drugs.

“We are also sending drugs dogs into schools to educate pupils there is no future in drugs and they are not acceptable. There is also a lot of resource coming from outside town to solve the problem, although I am not able to say what that is at this time.”