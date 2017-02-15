Circus show at the Embassy

Mr Fips and Friends return to Skegness this week for some half term holiday fun.

On Thursday, February 16, Friday, February 17, and Saturday, February 18, join Mr Fips and the Wonder Circus at the Embassy Theatre.

Jan Brenner, aka Mr Fips, told The Standard it will be a ‘feel-good factor show’ designed to be ‘fun and light-hearted’.

The show is unique in that it has been designed exclusively for the Embassy Theatre, with new and old faces performing.

Children can also take part in free workshops 30 minutes prior to each show. Mr Fips said: “They will get a good idea of how difficult circus skills are.”

Shows are on Thursday, February 16, at 7pm, Friday, February 17, at 2pm and 7pm, and Saturday, February 18, at 2pm and 5pm.

Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £10 for children and £40 for families.

To book, visit: www.embassytheatre.co.uk