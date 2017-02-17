Circus collections raise £1.5k for heart support groups

A Skegness businessman has donated more than £1,500 to heart attack and cardiac surgery groups by collecting donations following circus performances.

Martin Brown, 56, has raised money for the North East Cardiac Rehabilitation Service, part of Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS), and the East Lindsey Heart Support Group.

Mr Brown’s business, Natterjack Creative, sponsored Mr Fips Wonder Circus last year. At the end of each show, donations were collected and the Big Night Out charity event brought in additional funds.

£1,700 was donated by audiences, with £1,100 for the North East Cardiac Rehabilitation Charitable Fund and £600 for East Lindsey Heart Support Group.

The North East Cardiac Rehabilitation Service offers advice for people who have suffered a heart attack.

Martin had a heart attack in 2010, and on a home visit NHS staff told him about the service. In March 2011, Martin started two programmes with the service in Burgh Le Marsh Village Hall.

Martin said: “I consider myself very fortunate that LCHS have created a cardiac support programme organised and managed by such a dedicated and committed team.”

Alison Bunn, cardiac rehabilitation nurse specialist in the North East Cardiac Rehabilitation Service, said: “We are so grateful to have been chosen to receive this donation; it really is a wonderful example of community spirit.”

Secretary for East Lindsey Heart Support Group, Carol Wilkinson said: “East Lindsey Heart Support Group is very grateful to Martin Brown a heart patient himself, for his work and dedication raising this money.”