Circus brings a night of wonders to Skegness

Oh yeah, Oh yeah... the circus is back in town – and Skegness’ Town Crier and the Jolly Fisherman were special guests at the opening show last night to give the artists a big top welcome.

Mr Fips Wonder Circus has now taken up residence in Burgh Road until September – the longest stay it has at any of its venues.

The Jolly Fisherman, Skegness Mayor Coun Danny Brookes and Town Crier Steve O'Dare at the opening night of Mr Fips Wonder Circus in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-171207-153034001

Mayor of Skegness Coun Danny Brookes was also at the show raising funds for his chosen charities – the RNLI and Alzeimers Research UK – having distributed 200 free tickets that are being sponsored by local businesses.

Coun Brookes said he managed to avoid a custard pie in his face but didn’t get away without a big hug from Mr Fips the Clown.

He said: “It was a great night and I’m looking foward to finding out how much we raised for charity as Mr Fips also held a raffle for me.”

Other special guests were Carnival Queen, Ellie Mitchell, Carnival Princess Kimberley Ellis and Rosebud Alycia Dickinson.

The Standard spoke to Mr Fips the Clown ahead of the show about the tradition of the circus and how it survives in this hi-tech age.

He told us that after six years Skegness feels like home and that is why they stay so long. The interview will be published in next week’s Skegness Standard.

