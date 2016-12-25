CHRISTMAS MESSAGE: Coun Gill Rymer, Spilsby Mayor

Mayor of Spilsby Coun Gill Rymer is urging residents to work with her in 2017 to make the town thrive again.

In her Christmas and New Year message, she says she was thrilled to see the new business Pip’s Parlour open and that it was doing well, but she hopes more shops will open in the near future.

Coun Rymer said: “I was delighted to become Mayor for the second time in May.

“When I took office I said I wanted to raise the profile of the town to attract new investment.

“I was delighted to be asked to open Pip’s Parlour and that it is doing well. I have a dog myself and it is fantastic not to have to travel to get it groomed.

“It is also exciting to see the White Hart being renovated after being derelict for so long. It was an eyesore and made me think no-one would want to come to Spilsby. I hope it opens soon and that the town gets behind it and makes it a success.”

Hightlights of the year include attending many civic and local events. Coun Rymer said: “I have been honoured to attend civic events from Grantham to Tetney – meeting like-minded people and making new friends.

“Other highlights have been working with the local scouts cleaning up the churchyard and presenting the awards at the Pavilion Pirouette School of Dance. It has been lovely working with these young groups as they are our future.”

Looking to 2017, Coun Rymer said: “I hope we see more shops open in the New Year and we see Spilsby ‘thrive again.

“In the meantime I wish all residents a merry Christmas and a happy New Year – and hope all of the children get what they want.”