CHRISTMAS MESSAGE: Coun Craig Leyland, Leader of East Lindsey District Council

It is hard to believe that we are about to celebrate Christmas and that a year has passed in the blink of an eye...a year in which we, as an authority, have had to make many difficult decisions.

The New Year will again hold many challenges which we must face. Council budgets will once again be reduced but we are determined to be a local authority that manages its finances well in the face of all that is set before us.

We know that residents value our services and we will strive to maintain those as best we can. This will mean changes in the way we operate..but we are determined to make East Lindsey a vibrant place to live and work.

As leader of East Lindsey District Council, I would like to take this opportunity to wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy and prosperous New Year.