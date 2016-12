A charity which provides disadvantaged children in Derbyshire with a holiday in Skegness is appealing for donations.

The Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre, in Scarborough Avenue, Skegness, is due to provide a festive getaway for a group of 14 children aged between 13 and 17 next month. It will run from December 12 to 16 and include a Christmas Day on December 15.

Anyone able to donate food, toys, clothes, actitivies, or other items is asked to call the centre on 01574 763826.