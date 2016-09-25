Children’s centre celebrates 125 years with steam train to Skegness

Steam fans have been treated to a spectacle today (Sunday) as a special anniversary excursion passed through Lincolnshire to Skegness.

The Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre is celebrating its 125th year and has laid on a special steam train pulled by The Scots Guardsman locomotive.

Steaming off from Derby station this morning it passed through Grantham, Sleaford and Boston on its way to Skegness arriving at 1.25pm to recreate the journey made by thousands of Derbyshire children since the charity started in 1891. It was hauled by steam up until about 50 years ago, heading to the resort for a week’s holiday at the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre.

People could book up to ride the commemorative trip run by West Coast Railway Company, complete with a meal and other entertainment on board before visiting the holiday centre or heading down to the beach.

The train departs on its return journey at 4.50pm, briefly stopping at Sleaford at 6.11pm and back into Derby at 7.46pm.

○ DCHC is a charity which was established in 1891 to provide Derbyshire children having troubles in their home lives with a holiday in Skegness. At the present time it provides 450 holiday places per season.

The residential experience provides endless opportunity for contributing to the personal and social development of the children, especially making it clear to them that they are accepted as worthwhile individuals. The development of the children’s self-esteem, attitudes and behaviour can be significant during the period.

Opportunities for personal development are created for the children, whatever their strengths and abilities. For many children the relationships gained remain with them throughout their lives.