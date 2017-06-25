Charlotte set to Brave the Shave in Skegness

A staff member at a Skegness opticians is to have her head shaved in support of two charities.

Charlotte Hodson, an optical assistant at Specsavers, in Lumley Road, will part with her locks in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support through its Brave the Shave campaign next week.

This year alone, the Brave the Shave campaign has raised more than £500,000 for Macmillan, which provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer.

Charlotte is the owner of long, curly red hair, which will be shaved off by a colleague in the shop on the day. The hair will then be donated to The Little Princess Trust, which makes real hair wigs for children who have lost their hair through cancer and other illnesses.

Charlotte had set herself a fundraising target of £1,000, but has already reached that amount. The hope is now to raise much more.

People are invited to come down to Specsavers, in Lumley Road, at 5pm on Wednesday, June 28, to support her as the fundraiser takes place.

You can also support her at her Brave the Shave fundraising page.