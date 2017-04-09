Charity track day at Cadwell

There will be a chance to take your own car around a motor racing circuit at an upcoming charity event.

The track day at Cadwell Park Circuit, near Louth, is being organised by the Skegness Round Table in support of the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and other local causes.

It follows a track day held at the venue by the group last year which raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Organiser Mitchell Clark said: “Following the huge success of last year for both charities and participants we have decided to make this an annual event.”

The event, which is sponsored by Boston-based Jaguar dealers Duckworth, is designed to let anyone have a go around the circuit in their own car. For an additional donation, they can take a passenger of their choice.

It will take place on Thursday, June 8.

Entry forms from drmjclark@smilehouse.co.uk