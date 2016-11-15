Charity helps Skegness Hospital buy vital equipment

Skegness Hospital has been able to purchase a vital piece of equipment thanks to a generous donation from Skegness Hospital Watch.

Bill and Elizabeth Vincent, of Vincent Restaurant, Ingoldmells, raised £765 to buy the Sigma Centrifuge machine for the Outpatients department. This essential piece of equipment is required to spin the majority of blood samples that are taken at the hospital’s blood clinics.

The action of spinning the samples ensures that the quality of the specimen is not compromised during transit for analysis.

Victoria Wilson, Outpatients sister at Skegness Hospital, which is run by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS), said: “I was approached by Marigold Chisnall, a HospitalWatch committee member, who asked if there was any equipment the hospital was in need of.

“This coincided with the breakdown of our centrifuge machine, therefore we gratefully accepted this offer of support.

“On behalf of LCHS and Skegness Hospital, I would like to say a huge thank you to SkegnessHospital Watch for their kind donation, and for their continued support.”

Skegness Hospital Watch was founded in 2005 and is entirely made up of volunteers. Over the past 10 years the group has raised thousands of pounds to purchase equipment and improve services in the area.

Marigold Chisnall said: “Skegness Hospital Watch are so pleased that they were able to provide this machine for the hospital.

“We could not provide such machines, and other equipment, were it not for the generosity of the public, and owners of the venues who put on the fundraising events.”

*The next meeting of Skegness Hospital Watch is at the County hotel on Thursday at 7.30pm.