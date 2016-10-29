Chapel St Leonards man threw 12-inch kitchen knife towards cafe area

A 21-year-old man has admitting he throwing a 12-inch kitchen knife towards people at a Chapel St Leonards caravan site.

Charlie Patrick of Buckingham Drive, Chapel St Leonards, admitted using threatening and abusive behaviour in the incident at the Happy Days caravan site on September 30, as well as possessing an offensive weapon, when he appeared before magistrates at Boston.

Prosecuting, Dan Pietryka said that at 6pm the site foreman saw Patrick shouting and swearing from the balcony of a complex of flats at the site and then he saw him throw a sheath, which looked like the cover for a knife, into the courtyard towards a cafe area.

When he shouted at him to ask him what he was doing, Patrick then threw what appeared to be a knife towards the café, where there were people in the vicinity, one of whom said the knife passed close by him, the court was told.

Police were called and Patrick was arrested and he admitted he had thrown the knife ‘in the direction’ of someone in the café area.

He apologised and said he had had a lot to drink, said Mr Pietryka.

Mitigating, Carrie Simpson said Patrick’s behaviour was a ‘reaction to a relationship breakdown’ which he had found difficult to handle.

She said Patrick was ‘looking for help today to deal with his thinking skills’.

She said he had mental health issues and found it difficult to work with people.

The Probation Service said Patrick was already serving a community order imposed in Guildford last November.

She said his offender manager found him ‘immature and childish in some ways’ and that he suffered from ADHD.

The magistrates said the offence of possessing an offensive weapon was ‘so serious’ that they had insufficient powers to deal with it and sent him for sentence at Lincoln Crown Court on a date to be arranged.

He was granted unconditional bail.