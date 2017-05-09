Chance to see Skegness’ new town crier at annual town meeting

‘Oh yeah, oh yeah’ – prepare for something completely different at this year’s annual Skegness Town Council meeting.

Skegness’ new town crier will make his first appearance at tomorrow night’s (Wednesday’s) meeting in the Town Hall. Steve O’Dare will attend the meeting in full regalia as part of a new format by the council, which recently gained the Local Council Quality Gold award. Town clerk Steve Larner said the meeting has a new format aimed at helping to keep residents better informed. He said: “A number of speakers have been lined up, including Lisa Collins, BID Development manager, and representatives of other community organisations. “There will also be feedback from the Crime Prevention Panel, updates from the British Legion and information about the Shoreline magazine. A display about the Neighbourhood Development Plan will be on show and the council is seeking interest from those who would like to be part of it.” The meeting will start at the Town Hall at 7pm.

